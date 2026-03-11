Kevin Durant didn’t hesitate when asked about Bam Adebayo’s historic scoring eruption on Tuesday. The Houston Rockets superstar delivered a powerful reaction after the Miami Heat center produced one of the greatest individual performances the league has ever witnessed. Adebayo exploded for 83 points in Miami’s 150–129 victory over the Washington Wizards, instantly rewriting record books and igniting discussion across the NBA. For Durant, a player widely considered one of basketball’s purest scorers, the magnitude of the moment was obvious as the Rockets star reflected on what the performance means for the sport.

As a result, the stunning outburst now sits second on the NBA’s all-time single-game scoring list. Only Wilt Chamberlain’s legendary 100-point game remains ahead of Adebayo, who surpassed Kobe Bryant’s iconic 81-point performance. Additionally, the dominant showing featured relentless trips to the free-throw line, where Adebayo set single-game records with 36 made free throws on 43 attempts. Consequently, the Heat rode that offensive explosion to a convincing win over Washington, while the broader league reacted in disbelief to the historic statistical avalanche.

Durant, a four-time scoring champion, knows as much about getting buckets as anyone. The former 2013-2014 NBA MVP and two-time champion joined the Rockets in a blockbuster offseason trade from the Phoenix Suns and remains one of the most lethal scorers of all time. His pedigree made the praise of Adebayo’s historic 83-point performance resonate across the league Tuesday night.

NBA on ESPN’s Vanessa Richardson shared Durant’s response on X, formerly Twitter, after he was asked about the Heat big man’s performance following the Rockets’ 113–99 win over the Toronto Raptors.

Article Continues Below

“Something we’re going to be talking about forever.”

I asked Kevin Durant about Bam Adebayo’s 83 point game. “Something we’re going to be talking about forever.” pic.twitter.com/mRXm3XkBrY — Vanessa Richardson (@SportsVanessa) March 11, 2026

The 37-year-old's words reflected the league-wide reaction. When one of basketball’s greatest scorers acknowledges a performance with that level of reverence, it underscores the gravity of the moment. Adebayo’s 83-point masterpiece now stands as one of the defining achievements in NBA history.