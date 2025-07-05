Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle had claimed just days after the 2025 NBA Finals that re-signing center Myles Turner was the biggest priority this offseason. However, Turner stunned fans by instead signing a four-year, $107 million contract with the Milwaukee Bucks, which leaves a Turner-sized hole in Indiana’s roster.

The loss of their defensive stalwart was a major blow for a season they are already set to be without Tyrese Haliburton. And while all signs point towards a difficult season, Indiana is currently traversing through the 2025 NBA free agency knowing fully well that the Pacers need to make moves in order to compete next year.

With priorities now shifted, Indiana will be looking to add depth at center. Failing that, they might end up fielding Obi Toppin at the center to start the new season.

Pacers need center depth as options dry up

Losing Turner means that Indiana has not only lost a three-level scorer and defensive lynchpin who brought the best out of Haliburton, it also means they have lost a genuine leader. Turner averaged 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game last season. However, replacing those kinds of numbers already appears to be a losing battle.

The center market in this NBA free-agency period has been dominated by multiple potential contenders, who have scooped up the likes of Clint Capela, Kevon Looney, Brook Lopez, and even DeAndre Ayton. The names that still remain have all attracted interest from multiple teams.

These include the likes of Moritz Wagner, Al Horford, Jaxson Hayes, or James Wiseman, names that not a single Indiana fan will believe can replace Myles Turner.

In such a scenario, the temptation to simply reset for the season and wait for Haliburton’s return looks considerable. In such a scenario, the Pacers may look at increasing minutes for the likes of Tony Bradley and Isaiah Jackson, the latter being a restricted free agent the Pacers have already sent a qualifying offer to.

Article Continues Below

Pacers should re-sign Thomas Bryant

On the other hand, the Pacers picked up Bradley's team option, which brings us to their final pieces: Thomas Bryant and James Wiseman. Still a free agent after playing 56 games for Indiana last season, Bryant is a potential low-cost re-signing while Wiseman has also reportedly agreed to a two-year-extension.

While none of the above options have the ability to replace Myles Turner, Rick Carlisle does have options at center in what looks to be a rebuilding year. Further, while not all four may end up playing through the season, the head coach can easily evaluate their potential fits while hoping that the rest of his young core steps up.

The Pacers still have financial room. They are still close to $30 million under the first apron, but the lack of starting centers on the market means they might have to give time to players already on the roster.

Unless a headlining trade opportunity arises, Indiana look likely to head into a rebuilding year where they attempt to replace Turner using affordable options that remain under their control.

That, in addition to a potential signing of a veteran center during free agency appears to be the best-case scenario for the Indiana Pacers.