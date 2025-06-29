After Tyrese Haliburton suffered an Achilles injury in the NBA Finals that shattered the team's chances at the franchise's first championship, it was no doubt a saddening event for the basketball world. As Haliburton would assure Pacers fans that he will be ready to come back hungrier than ever, we also get a more recent update from Desmond Bane.

The new Orlando Magic star had been in the building for Game 7 when Haliburton suffered the injury in the first quarter of the contest. He would be on “The Zach Lowe Show” and mentioned how he's been texting Haliburton about life and mentioned how the point guard was in “decent spirits.”

“I was actually texting with him this morning, just more so about life than anything,” Bane said. “And yeah it was hard to tell because when it’s live it’s hard to pickup on the small nuances of what’s going on and things like that but you know once you saw him not getting up off the floor and the way the team and trainers and things like that were reacting you could tell it was something serious. I was just hoping for the best for him. You know, he seems like he’s in decent spirits. I’m sure he’s going to attack this rehab and get back and be better.”

Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton proclaims he'll be back stronger

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton after his Game 7 injury in the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder, which WWE Superstar Bronson Reed reacted to.
Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images.

As the Pacers look to bounce back after the NBA Finals loss, there's no doubt that Haliburton will be out for a good portion of next season due to the severity of a typical Achilles injury. Haliburton would take to social media and strongly proclaim that he will “do everything in my power” to return better than ever.

“I think Kobe [Bryant] said it best when in this same situation,” Haliburton continued. ‘There are far greater issues/challenges in the world than a torn achilles. Stop feeling sorry for yourself, find the silver lining and get to work with the same belief, same drive and same conviction as ever.' And that’s exactly right. I will do everything in my power to get back right.”

It remains to be seen what a clear timetable looks like for Haliburton's recovery.