The Indiana Pacers entered Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Knicks looking to go up 2-0 in the series. Tyrese Haliburton and Co. stole Game 1 138-135 in Madison Square Garden thanks to a historic comeback. In a playoff rematch from last season, Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle has approached the game with new strategy.

However, the former NBA champion did something not even Indiana fans could have expected. At the start of the second quarter, Carlisle turned to Tony Bradley, playing him for four minutes. Bradley hadn't played since Game 4 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The 27-year-old backup center logged more than 10 minutes in only three games since the beginning of March.

Pacers fans took to social media to react to Bradley's inclusion in the game plan. Their reactions ranged from pure shock to disappointment as Bradley played the first stretch of the second quarter.

Did I just see TONY BRADLEY on the court?

“Tony Bradley in for the Pacers here to start the second quarter,” said one fan.

Rick Carlisle playing Tony Bradley rn

“We gotta see Tony Bradley minutes before Jarace Walker minutes,” another fan posted, disappointed in Carlisle's decision.

“TONY BRADLEY MINUTES,” said one fan.

“TONY BRADLEY IS ON THE FLOOR YO ERIC TONY BRADLEY IS ON THE FLOOR !!!!!!!!” one surprised fan remarked.

Somewhat ironically, Bradley did his job well in his minutes and was the only Pacers bench player with a positive +/- at halftime. Carlisle's choice to play Bradley is one of many examples of the veteran head coach's tendency to try out unexpected lineups. Bradley's appearance in the game also plays into the strategy the Pacers hope will lead them to victory.

Indiana played 11 players in the first half of Game 2 compared to just eight for the Knicks. Carlisle's team has the depth advantage in this series and he plans on using it. The Pacers needed heroics from Haliburton to win the first game of the series, but he hopes that Bradley and the Indiana bench can help them go up two games to none.