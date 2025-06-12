Caitlin Clark was in attendance for Game 3 of the Indiana Pacers‘ 2025 NBA Finals clash against the Oklahoma City Thunder and it looks like she has brought them some good luck yet again. The Pacers, after struggling for much of Game 2 en route to a 123-107 defeat, took a 116-107 victory in Game 3 — making the most of the series shifting to Gainbridge Fieldhouse, protecting homecourt advantage as a result.

The Pacers remain unbeaten with Clark in attendance in this year's playoffs, and they have taken a 2-1 lead in the NBA Finals. They are ever so close to the ultimate goal, and what better way for Clark, the Indiana Fever star, to get the crowd going even more than to hit the ever-famous choke sign that Hall of Famer Reggie Miller popularized when he stunned the New York Knicks in 1994.

Caitlin Clark hitting the choke celebration 😭 (📸: Kyle Terada/Imagn Images) pic.twitter.com/rLGGKF3siu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

This was more apt if Clark hit this pose back in Game 1, when the Pacers stormed back from a 15-point deficit in the fourth quarter and won 111-110 over the Thunder after Tyrese Haliburton hit a moving midrange shot that left just 0.3 seconds on the clock.

Nonetheless, the Pacers continue to shock the NBA world with the way they bring their best during the games that matter the most. Game 3 is not yet a must-win, although teams that have taken such a lead in a playoff series have won 80 percent of the time, according to Land of Basketball. Thus, the team that won Game 3 will have the momentum heading into the next game of the series, and the Pacers, at home, are in position to take a commanding 3-1 lead that will have the Thunder on the ropes.

But the Pacers, all playoffs long, have adopted a one game at a time mindset. And they'll be hoping to have Clark in attendance for Game 4 as well, as the Fever's next game won't be until Saturday afternoon at 3:00 PM EST.

Pacers in victory lane for Game 3

One could just feel that Game 3 was so important for both teams, as they were trading haymakers for the first three quarters. Heading into the fourth, the Pacers were dealt a retaliatory blow by the Thunder who regained the lead. But then Indiana, ever the fourth-quarter magicians, ended up running away thanks to a 32-18 final period effort.

Haliburton did Haliburton things, putting up 22 points, nine rebounds, and 11 assists in the winning effort, but the Pacers got the victory as well thanks to the incredible games that Bennedict Mathurin and TJ McConnell had off the pine.