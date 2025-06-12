Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell is proving he belongs on basketball’s biggest stage. In the high-pressure setting of Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Pacers and the Thunder, McConnell has displayed composure and hustle. He’s delivering crucial minutes off the bench. At halftime, Indiana led Oklahoma City 64–60, fueled in part by McConnell’s energy and impact after the Pacers lost 123-107 in Game 2.

McConnell checked in late in the first quarter for Myles Turner. He committed a turnover before the period ended, perhaps early jitters, but he quickly settled in. Less than a minute into the second quarter, he dished out an assist to Pascal Siakam. Moments later, he stole the ball from Cason Wallace. He then hustled for an offensive rebound after a missed Siakam shot and fed Bennedict Mathurin for a clean layup.

And McConnell wasn’t done.

Near the 10-minute mark, he sparked another electrifying sequence. He drove hard to the rim, drawing defenders, then dished it to a cutting Aaron Nesmith for an easy two. Seconds later, he stripped Wallace again and threw the ball off him before it went out of bounds. The Pacers home crowd erupted with applause, and McConnell received a standing ovation.

The buzz T.J. McConnell generated quickly spilled over to social media. Fans were in awe of his hustle and basketball IQ. Timelines flooded with praise and humor. One user posted, “TJ McConnell is the Steve Nash of Shaun Livingstons,” blending admiration with internet wit.

Another fan drew comparisons to defensive specialist Alex Caruso, saying, “You know they got Caruso, but we got TJ McConnell.”

His relentless energy, especially on inbound plays, also drew attention. “TJ McConnell is an insane person. Two stolen inbounds in three minutes is absurd,” one fan wrote.

Others praised his adaptability and composure. “TJ McConnell is one of those guys you can plug into any lineup on any roster. He’ll figure it out,” another fan added.

McConnell finished the half with six points on 1-of-3 shooting. Additionally, he went a perfect 4-of-4 from the line and contributed four assists and three steals.

Now, with McConnell’s spark igniting the bench and Indiana steadily riding the momentum at home, the question looms: could this be the moment the Pacers tip the NBA Finals in their favor, and finally write a new chapter in franchise history?