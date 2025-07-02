The Milwaukee Bucks made a surprising move on the second day of free agency, as they signed Myles Turner, stealing him away from the Indiana Pacers. Though it was a big move for the Bucks, many people were shocked that the Pacers let him walk, especially after their playoff run that led them one win away from being NBA champions.

It was obvious that the deciding factor was money, and the Pacers were trying to stay under the tax. That probably led to Turner being lowballed, and he went with the option that gave him the most money, which was the Bucks.

With that move, people are calling the Pacers cheap, including ESPN's Tim Bontemps.

“The Pacers were being cheap and trying to play hardball, and it blew up in their face, and now they have no way to come back from it this year,” Bontemps said on The Hoop Collective. “Maybe they can sign Deandre Ayton or some other person, but they're not Myles Turner. There isn't a Myles Turner replacement in the market. It's just a bummer, all the way around.”

"The Pacers were being cheap and trying to play hardball and it blew up in their face." The Hoop Collective on how the Pacers lost Myles Turner to the Bucks ⬇️@TimBontemps | @espn_macmahon | @WindhorstESPN pic.twitter.com/YAy6U61Qj5 — ESPN Podcasts (@espnpodcasts) July 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

With Ayton gone, the Pacers' options are short in free agency, and it will be interesting to see how they upgrade the position.

Article Continues Below

Why the Pacers let Myles Turner walk

Staying under the tax may have been one of the reasons why the Pacers didn't want to pay Turner, but they're also justifying the decision because of Tyrese Haliburton's injury, according to The Athletic.

“However, Indiana was already facing the likelihood next season of playing without Haliburton, who tore his Achilles about seven minutes into Game 7 of the finals, and decided it didn’t want to ‘overpay' for Turner now, a team source said,” The Athletic wrote. “The Pacers had signaled a willingness to pay the luxury tax as the offseason neared, but changed that stance in the wake of Haliburton’s injury.”

This must be rough for the Pacers fans, as Turner was the longest-tenured player on the team and has seen them through the ups and downs. He was a key reason for the Pacers making it to the NBA Finals, and it makes it worse that they didn't have a replacement for him when he left for the Bucks.

With Haliburton most likely missing most of next season, things were already going to be hard, but now with Turner gone, it's hard to see how they'll be as competitive as they've been.