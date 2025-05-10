After storming back from a seven-point deficit in the final minute to steal Game 2, the Indiana Pacers couldn’t replicate the magic in Game 3. They never led, and while Rick Carlisle’s group briefly turned up the pressure early in the fourth, they faded late in a 126-104 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Rick Carlisle let his frustration boil over, and the Pacers followed suit. After repeatedly voicing his displeasure with the officiating, Carlisle was hit with a technical foul—setting the tone for Indiana’s unraveling. His emotional response bled into the team’s play, sparking rushed shots, blown defensive assignments, and a complete loss of control whenever they tried to claw back into the game.

“This is this is not on the officials,” Carlisle said in an interview via Forbes Sports’ Tony East. “Zero to do with the officials. This is us not playing with enough presence, posture, disposition, whatever you want to call it.”

Composure is crucial in the postseason—and Rick Carlisle’s Pacers are still struggling to find it. While Indiana has been through playoff battles before, they’ve leaned into the theatrics more than the discipline. Their first-round series with the Bucks boiled over repeatedly, capped by a heated moment between Tyrese Haliburton’s father and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Now facing a Cavaliers team that’s testing their emotional limits, Carlisle hasn’t been able to keep his squad steady. In Game 3, the lack of control showed early, and the game quickly slipped away.

The Cavaliers contain the Pacers

Cleveland can't bank on the Pacers losing their composure every night. Rick Carlisle is a championship-winning coach, and despite their youth, Indiana’s roster has been through meaningful playoff moments. What the Cavaliers can count on, though, is their relentless hustle and dominance on the offensive glass—a formula that continues to tilt the series in their favor.

What’s typically a vulnerability for the Cavaliers turned into a clear advantage in Game 3. Cleveland dominated the glass, outrebounding Indiana 56-37—including a staggering 18 offensive boards. While the frontcourt carries much of the responsibility, it was a total team effort. Evan Mobley and Donovan Mitchell each grabbed five offensive rebounds, with Jarrett Allen adding four of his own to fuel extra possessions and wear down the Pacers.

The Cavaliers capitalized on every extra possession, extending their lead with 31 second-chance points. While Mobley and Allen typically dominate the boards, Game 3 showed Cleveland’s depth, with contributions from across the roster, solidifying their status as a tough playoff contender.

While the Cavaliers may not have such a dominant edge moving forward, they don’t need to win by a blowout every time. Cleveland has shown poise in close games, and with their top clutch scorer, Darius Garland, back in action, they’ll be confident heading into Game 4.

In a must-win Game 3, the Cleveland Cavaliers rose to the challenge, defeating a talented yet youthful Indiana Pacers team coached by Rick Carlisle.

The Pacers will aim to defend their home court on Sunday at 8:00 PM, with the game now airing on TNT.