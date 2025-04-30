In the aftermath of the Indiana Pacers' Game 5 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, Tyrese Haliburton's father John walked onto the court and got into a heated confrontation with Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The younger Haliburton, who hit the game winning layup to allow Indiana to advance, was quick to denounce his father's actions during the post game press conference.

John Haliburton has since issued an apology.

“I sincerely apologize to Giannis, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Pacers organization for my actions following tonight's game,” John Haliburton posted on X. “This was not a good reflection on our sport or my son and I will not make that mistake again.”

On Wednesday, Tyrese Haliburton made an appearance on ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show and gave further clarity on the situation.

“My dad just got caught up in the moment and obviously his actions were out of line.. I apologized to Giannis and he apologized to Giannis.. It's unfortunate what happened and there's no place for that,” said Haliburton, per Pat McAfee on X.

The incident in some ways overshadowed what was a thrilling comeback from the Pacers in the final seconds of overtime. Milwaukee led this game by seven points with under a minute left in the extra period, but two turnovers by Gary Trent Jr., combined with some clutch shot making from both Haliburton and Andrew Nembhard, allowed the Pacers to end the game on a 7-0 run and punch their ticket to the second round. A final full court prayer from Trent, who scored a dozen points in the overtime period, was off the mark.

The Pacers will now be matched up with the Cleveland Cavaliers, who just swept the Miami Heat in historic fashion. Game 1 of that series is slated for Sunday from Cleveland, with the time still to be announced.