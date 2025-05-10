Rick Carlisle did not hold back on the Indiana Pacers' struggles in their 126-104 blowout loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of the East Semis of the 2025 NBA Playoffs on Friday night.

The Pacers entered the game leading 2-0 in the series after stealing both games on the road. However, Indiana missed a big opportunity to have a significant advantage by defending homecourt.

Carlisle gave his thoughts on the team's loss after the game, per reporter Angela Moryan. He admitted he did not do enough to prepare the squad on how Cleveland would attack them throughout the contest.

“This was a very poor effort from the beginning of the game… clearly I didn’t have these guys ready for this game,” Carlisle said.

“This has zero to do with the officials. This is us not playing with enough posture, poise, whatever you want to call it…We got to fight harder. We didn't fight hard enough. They did.”

What's next for Rick Carlisle, Pacers

Rick Carlisle and the Pacers missed a chance to go up 3-0 against the top seed in the Eastern Conference, at home nonetheless.

They were uncharacteristically off from beyond the arc, only making nine out of 30 3-pointer throughout the game. Tyrese Haliburton struggled to maintain his performances from the first two games, only finishing with four points on eight shot attempts.

Five players scored in double-digits on Indiana's behalf. Bennedict Mathurin led the way with a stat line of 23 points on 6-of-11 shooting from the field, including 3-of-8 from beyond the arc, and 8-of-9 from the free-throw line. Pascal Siakam came next with 18 points and four rebounds, Myles Turner put up 15 points and three rebounds, T.J. McConnell put up 12 points and seven assists, while Andrew Nembhard provided 10 points and four assists.

The Pacers will look to bounce back when they host the Cavaliers in Game 4. The contest will take place on May 11 at 8 p.m. ET.