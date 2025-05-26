Rick Carlisle provided had an injury update on Aaron Nesmith after the Indiana Pacers' 106-100 loss to the New York Knicks in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night.

Nesmith suffered an ankle sprain midway through the third quarter, trying to pass the ball out to a teammate. However, he turned his right ankle as he left the game to go to the locker room. He eventually returned with seven minutes left in the game.

Carlisle gave his thoughts on Nesmith's performance after the game, per team reporter Tony East. What he said about the sharpshooter showed how resilient the player was despite going through significant pain from the injury.

“His ankle got re-taped. Did his best to keep moving while he was in the back. Rather than wait, decided the best thing to do was get him back in there so he didn't stiffen up,” Carlisle said.

What's next for Aaron Nesmith, Pacers

Rick Carlisle and the Pacers will hope for the best when it comes to Aaron Nesmith's health.

Because of the injury, Nesmith only played 26 minutes as he finished with eight points and seven rebounds. He played a crucial role in the Pacers' historic rally in Game 1, as his high-level shooting qualities will continue to be important for Indiana to prevail in their series.

Four players scored in double-digits on Indiana's behalf in the loss. Tyrese Haliburton led the way with 20 points, six assists, four rebounds, and three steals. He shot 7-of-15 from the field, including 2-of-8 from beyond the arc. Myles Turner came next with 19 points and four rebounds, Pascal Siakam put up 17 points and four rebounds, while T.J. McConnell provided 12 points and three assists.

The Pacers will look to bounce back when they host the Knicks in Game 4. The contest will take place on May 27 at 8 p.m. ET.