May 24, 2025 at 12:02 AM ET

Head coach Rick Carlisle had high praises for Pascal Siakam after his dominant performance in the Indiana Pacers' Game 2 victory over the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday night.

In 33 minutes of action, Siakam finished with a stat line of 39 points, five rebounds, three assists, and a steal. He shot 15-of-23 from the field, including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc, and 6-of-8 from the free-throw line.

Carlisle reacted to his star's performance after the win. What he said about Siakam revealed that he thought the forward did everything he needed to do at a high level.

“Special game… He did everything. He attacked the rim, He was great in mid-range, and the three-point shot was there,” Siakam said.

Special game… he [Pascal Siakam] did everything.” Rick Carlise talks about the 39-point BARRAGE from Pascal Siakam in Game 2🔥 (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/3bkJ6uL7Cv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

What's next for Pascal Siakam, Pacers

Pascal Siakam and the Pacers are riding an incredible wave as they now lead 2-0 in the East Finals against the Knicks.

They controlled the momentum for a majority of Game 2. The Knicks kept the game close but were unable to keep up with Indiana's red-hot offense. They shot 51.8% from the field, including 43.3% from three.

Six players scored in double-digits on Indiana's behalf, including Siakam. Myles Turner had 16 points, three rebounds, two blocks, and a steal. He shot 5-of-10 overall, including 1-of-4 from downtown. Tyrese Haliburton put up 14 points and 11 assists, Aaron Nesmith had 12 points and seven rebounds, Andrew Nembhard produced 12 points and three rebounds, while T.J. McConnell provided 10 points and four assists.

Indiana now finds themselves being two wins away from the NBA Finals. It would be their first appearance at stage since 2000 if they win the East Finals, and with the opportunity to close out the series at home, they will be looking forward to doing that against their rivals.

The Pacers will look to take a 3-0 series lead when they host the Knicks in Game 3. The contest will take place on May 25 at 8 p.m. ET.