The Indiana Pacers took Game 3 against the Oklahoma City Thunder and now lead the series 2-1. It was a back-and-forth contest between both teams throughout the game, but what tipped the scale for the Pacers was their bench. Bennedict Mathurin led the way with 27 points and shot 9-for-12 from the field, but it was T.J. McConnell who set the tone for the Pacers, despite only having 10 points and five assists.

Throughout the season and playoffs, McConnell's energy off the bench has been contagious, and it's helped rally the team when they need it the most. Head coach Rick Carlisle compared McConnell to Alex Caruso, who are both making the most of their opportunities off the bench for their respective teams.

“They're both self-made guys,” Carlisle said. “They've overcome a lot… Some of these guys, they go under the radar, have that level of grit and determination, and it's able to get them to the league and to get them some longevity, and high impact. Both of these guys are examples of that.”

Both players have their key roles on the team, and they've helped them get to where they are now.

T.J. McConnell helps lead Pacers to Game 3 win

McConnell came into the game for the Pacers in the first half and was a big contributor for the team when they needed it the most. He didn't have to score a bunch of points, but the way that he pushed the tempo for the Pacers and got the other players easy buckets helped them a lot. He did the same in the second half, and in the fourth quarter, they were able to pull away from the Thunder and get the win.

After the game, Tyrese Haliburton shared his thoughts on McConnell's performance.

“His energy is unbelievable. He's definitely a crowd favorite. I call himThe Great White Hope.He does a great job of bringing energy, and people feed off that,” Haliburton said.

The Pacers got a big win with the help of their bench, and that's what they're going to need if they want to win the series. Another big factor in the Pacers' win was Haliburton, who was aggressive to start the game and finished with 22 points, nine rebounds, and 11 assists.

The pressure will now shift to the Thunder once again, as they were not efficient down the stretch and weren't able to close out another game.