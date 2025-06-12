The Indiana Pacers are beyond ecstatic following their Game 3 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder 116-107. In the process, Pacers guard TJ McConnell made NBA Finals history by becoming the first player to capture 10 points, five assists, and five steals in 15 minutes.

His performance garnered praise from teammate Tyrese Halliburton, who brought up the nickname he calls McConnell during the post-game press conference.

“His energy is unbelievable. He's definitely a crowd favorite. I call him ‘The Great White Hope.’ He does a great job of bringing energy, and people feed off that.”

Behind McConnell, the Pacers are now up 2-1 over the Oklahoma City Thunder. They are now in control of the series as they seek out their first title in franchise history. Game 3 was defined in large part by the performance of the Pacers bench.

McConnell, along with fellow Arizona wildcat Bennedict Mathurin, stepped up big time. Mathurin finished with a game-high 27 points. With Game 4 on Friday, the Pacers have a chance to be one step closer to winning the title.

If they do, players such as McConnell and Mathurin will share a good portion of the credit. In the case of McConnell, the nickname Haliburton attributes to him is a unique phenomenon.

The history of the “ Great White Hope ” in the NBA

The notion of the “Great White Hope” describes a white athlete who dominates a predominately black sport. The idea is that a white player with extraordinary talent can draw a wider audience into the game.

Arguably, the first “Great White Hope” to aggregate attention was Larry Bird in the 1980s. He arrived at the Boston Celtics as a white guy from a rural town in French Lick, Indiana, whose grit and determination made him stand out.

That, combined with his rivalry with Magic Johnson, not only set the league on fire but ushered in a new brand of social and cultural commentary about race in sports.