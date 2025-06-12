The Indiana Pacers have been the underdog in every series so far in the NBA playoffs. Even with a 2-1 lead in the NBA Finals, the Oklahoma City Thunder are favored to win Game 4 by almost six points. Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle confirmed that he is using the odds to motivate his team. Through three games, Carlisle's experience has been the difference against Mark Daigneault when it comes to strategy. Even after a strong performance in a 116-107 Game 3 win at home, Tyrese Haliburton the Pacers are still expected to lose.

Despite their lead, the Pacers' head coach says that the odds between each game has strengthened the mindset they have had all season.

“We're gonna be an underdog in every game in this series,” Carlisle said. “It was 10.5 in the first two games, 5.5 last night, and then tomorrow… Anything less than a total grit mindset, we just don't have a chance.”

The last time Carlisle won an NBA championship, his team was a significant underdog. If any coach knows how to make the most of it, it is him.

Indiana's history has been as an underdog throughout their existence in the NBA. However, this year's team is similar to the one that made it to the NBA Finals in 2000. Carlisle has replaced Larry Bird as the team's leader on the bench and Haliburton has embodied Reggie Miller throughout the playoffs.

After a game-winner from the All-NBA guard stole Game 1 on the road, Carlisle had to navigate through a tough loss in Game 2. Heading back home, though, Indiana's coach pressed all the right buttons on Wednesday night. Bennedict Mathurin and TJ McConnell led the charge from the Pacers' bench. Haliburton put his best foot forward, finishing one rebound shy of a triple-double.

The Pacers were underdogs against the Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and New York Knicks on their way to the Finals. Even now, Indiana is the underdog, even as they sit as close to a title as they have ever been. Carlisle has embraced the underdog moniker though, ready to sent Daigneault and the Thunder home disappointed in one of the bigger NBA Finals upsets in recent history.