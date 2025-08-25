The New Jersey Devils have not played in a Stanley Cup Final since 2012, and since then have been to the playoffs just three times. Still, this is a team that is growing and becoming a contender. They fell in the first round of the playoffs to the Carolina Hurricanes in 2025, but the future is bright, with plenty of young players ready to breakout in 2025-26.

The Devils franchise has done a wonderful job of developing talent. It is not just blue-chip talent either. While Jack Hughes broke out in the 2022-23 campaign, it was not surprising, as he was selected first overall in the 2019 NHL Draft. Jesper Bratt has recently broken out for the club as well, as he just posted his fourth straight season of 70 or more points. He was a sixth-round pick, though.

As the team has continually found value in the draft and developed talent, they will be in a position to contend in the Eastern Conference once again. If they want to get over the hump and become a true Stanley Cup contender, they will need these three players to breakout.

From KHL stud to NHL breakout

With the No. 129 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, the Devils selected Arseni Gritsyuk. The 24-year-old has continued to improve in his time in the KHL. In 2022-24 with Avangard Omsk, he scored 40 points in 66 games, good for .6 points per game. He would move to SKA Saint Petersburg and see growth. He improved to scoring .76 points per game in 2023-24, and then .90 points per game in 2024-25.

The Russian is a solid skater who has a good shot. He currently projects to play on the third line for the Devils, but could see time as a top-six forward with the team, being paired with Jack Hughes or Nico Hischier. While his stats in the KHL would project to over 60 points in the NHL this upcoming season, a solid breakout into the NHL would be nearing the 50-point marker.

In the 2024-25 campaign, only four players registered over 50 points for the Devils. Meanwhile, teams like the Washington Capitals had seven players who amassed over 50 points, and the Winnipeg Jets had six. If New Jersey can add a fifth 50-point scoring option with Gritsyuk, they will improve and make strides in the Eastern Conference.

Simon Nemec should make strides for Devils

Simon Nemec scored the overtime game-winner in Game 3 of the first-round series with the Hurricanes. Hopefully, his playoff performance is a sign of his returning to the promising prospect he once was. The former No. 2 overall pick of the team in the 2022 NHL Draft started his breakout in the 2023-24 campaign. Nemec showed some two-way potential, finding the back of the net three times and adding 16 assists.

He was also great on defense that year, sitting third on the team in goals allowed per 60 minutes and leading the team in expected goals allowed per 60 minutes. Still, he would be injured in Olympic qualifying and miss a part of the season in 2024-25. When he did play, he was one of the worst in the league in goals above replacement from the blue line. He started to show flashes of what gave him a great rookie season in the 2025 playoffs.

Nemec needs to take the next step. He has had a full offseason to heal from the injury that plagued him last year. He is currently projected to play on the third rotation for the Devils, but if they end up trading away Dougie Hamilton, he will move up and see more ice time. The Slovakian has the tools to take the next step; now he needs to do it over a full 82 games.

Luke Hughes finds the next level

The Devils and Luke Hughes have yet to agree to a new contract, but that may be coming soon for the restricted free agent. The former University of Michigan star showed his offensive ability in his rookie season, lighting the lamp nine times with 38 helpers while playing all 82 games. He would continue to show his offensive skill in 2024-25, amassing 44 points in 71 games. Still, he began showing the next level of his offensive ability in his last 20 regular-season games.

In that time, he was playing over 23 minutes per game while picking up 19 points in those 20 games. Meanwhile, his defense continued to improve, setting a career high in shots blocked while playing fewer games. Hughes showed he is an All-Star-level defender, but it is now time for him to show he is an elite blue liner in the NHL.

If Hughes breaks out into an elite defenseman, and Nemec shows the same production as his rookie campaign, this could be one of the best defensive groups in the NHL. If Gritsyuk makes a smooth transition to North American hockey as well, and the stars continue to produce, the Devils could go from a one-and-done team to a legit contender in the Metropolitan Division.