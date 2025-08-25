ESPN once again named Patrick Mahomes the best NFL player heading into the 2025 season. Despite the Kansas City Chiefs' ups and downs, the star quarterback remains the face of the league and the ultimate game-changer for the team. He has consistently proven his leadership, making his way all to the top once again in ESPN's prestigious ranking.

”After the Chiefs' loss in Super Bowl LIX, the league's most talented quarterback will have plenty of motivation to showcase he can still be a better version of himself. Mahomes should also have more of his best targets — Travis Kelce, Isiah Pacheco, Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy and Hollywood Brown — on the field together in 2025, said ESPN's Nate Taylor.”

A Legacy Mahomes Built

Mahomes' ability to remain at the top of ESPN's rankings reflects his extraordinary skill set and his relentless drive to improve. At just 29 years old, the Chiefs' quarterback has already built a story that most players would dream of over an entire career. Multiple Super Bowl titles, league MVP awards, and countless highlight-reel plays have made his place as one of the most influential athletes of his generation.

Coming off a season that ended in disappointment with the Chiefs' loss in Super Bowl LIX, many expected a dip in perception. Instead, ESPN's panel reaffirmed Mahomes' dominance, acknowledging that even in defeat, he remains the most impactful player in the league.

With familiar weapons like Travis Kelce and Isiah Pacheco returning, Mahomes will have no shortage of options in 2025, as he will improve the team with an arsenal that few quarterbacks in the league have enjoyed. And his story is also no longer just about individual brilliance, but improving year after year and proving that he is capable of elevating those around him, including his team. With his career and status, the Chiefs team returns strong for the '25 season with a single obligation in mind: winning Super Bowl LX.