While Cleveland Browns' rookie quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders remain Joe Flacco's backup QBs after cuts were made ahead of the 2025 NFL season, is there a significant gap between the two rookies? Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is committed to developing Sanders. ESPN's Dan Orlovsky explained how Gabriel has a legitimate lead ahead of Shedeur's development.

Orlovsky explained why he thinks the gap between Sanders and Gabriel isn't relatively close, per ESPN's Get Up.

“If we’re just taking the preseason games and the tape that we have, the body of work between Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders on tape isn’t close,” Orlovsky said. “Dillon Gabriel plays at NFL speed and right now with the body of work that we have seen, Shedeur isn’t there.”

Still, it doesn't mean Sanders' young NFL career is doomed. Gabriel has just shown he's the more polished quarterback out of the gate.

“Some of those things that was, and others were concerned about on the college tape showed itself again. This is not the end of the world though,” Orlovsky added. “This is part of his development in becoming a potential starting quarterback.”

Browns veteran quarterback Joe Flacco was named QB1 ahead of Cleveland's 19-17 win in their preseason finale against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday.

Joe Flacco sends sincere message to Browns' Shedeur Sanders

After a frustrating second-half stint for Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders, veteran Joe Flacco addressed the young QB. Flacco shared his rookie preseason experience on Saturday, reminding everyone that the beginning rarely goes as planned for rookie QBs.

Flacco recalled getting his name called in coach John Harbaugh's first preseason game with the Ravens, per Browns reporter

“I can remember just like yesterday — that's part of being a rookie. You're going to get thrown into situations that maybe you don't think are ideal,” Flacco said. “I got thrown into a game against New England with two minutes left. I fumbled on the one-yard line. They scored two plays later, and that was John Harbaugh's first preseason game. He was not happy. I wasn't happy either. It's part of the game.

“It's part of what makes a football player is learning how to deal from those situations and learn from them. Yeah, we've all been there. It's part of the game,” Flacco concluded.

It's a learning experience that Flacco is confident will make Sanders a better quarterback in the long run.