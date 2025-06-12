Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers is going down on Wednesday night, and it is shaping up to be a good finish as the Pacers held a four-point lead at halftime. The Thunder got out to a good start in this one as they were up by eight points after the first quarter, but the second was dominated by Indiana. The Pacers outscored OKC by 12 points in the second quarter, and they scored 40 total points in the frame.

“40 points in the 2Q for the Pacers…They're the 8th team in the play-by-play era (1998) to score 40 in a Finals quarter,” NBA said in a post.

Not a lot of people gave the Pacers a shot in this series, but they are proving to be a difficult out for the Thunder. After being down big for almost all of Game 1, Indiana pulled off a ridiculous comeback in the final minutes to steal one on the road. With that win, the Pacers claimed home-court advantage for the series. The Thunder have a chance to take it back if they steal a road game as well, and they have the lead in the fourth quarter right now.

The Thunder bounced back with an impressive performance in Game 2 as they once again had a big lead for most of the game, and they actually hung on to it that time around. That evened up the series at one, but the Pacers were still feeling good after finding a way to take one of the first two games away from home with the next two games in the series being back in Indianapolis.

Now, the series has shifted over to Indiana, and the two teams are in a dogfight in Game 3. It looks like this one is going to come right down to the wire as the first three quarters have been tight. Getting one back on the road would be huge for OKC as they don't want to go into Game 4 on the road with a 3-1 deficit being a possibility.

There is just one rest day after Game 3 as both teams will get together again on Friday night for Game 4. The Pacers and Thunder will tip off at 8:30 ET from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, and the game will be airing ABC. No matter what the result of Game 3 is, Game 4 is going to have big implications on the series.