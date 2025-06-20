After the Indiana Pacers claimed a vital 108-91 win over the Thunder in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, TJ McConnell’s father, Tim McConnell, couldn’t hide his pride. With a camera capturing his emotions behind his son’s interview, he spoke words that went straight to the heart.

“I can’t be more proud to say I have a son in the NBA and a daughter in the WNBA,” he said with a voice filled with emotion. “This is a dream come true.” That moment resonated deeply not just in the arena but across a league watching families unite in sports and achievement.

"I can't be more proud to say I have a son in the @NBA and a daughter in the @WNBA." This moment from McConnell's dad ❤️🥹 https://t.co/vE92nimFhi pic.twitter.com/fquKZps4Ed — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 20, 2025

Game 6 gave the Pacers new life. Indiana fell behind 10 to 2 early on before ripping off a dominant 30 to 9 run in the second quarter that seized control of the game. Soon, the Pacers never looked back. Tyrese Haliburton led the charge with 14 points, five assists, and two steals in just 23 minutes, playing through a nagging calf issue to inspire his team and give them an edge.

TJ McConnell was a key spark. He poured in 12 points, grabbed nine rebounds, dished six assists, and came up with four steals. That performance didn’t come out of nowhere. In the Game 5 loss, he dropped 18 points on 8-of-14 shooting, adding four rebounds, four assists, and two steals in just 22 minutes. His consistency has been a game changer in this series. Indiana needed poise, energy, and efficiency and McConnell provided all three.

The dynamic brother–sister duo adds deeper meaning to his father’s emotion. TJ makes national headlines for Finals heroics while Megan McConnell, his younger sister, just signed with the Phoenix Mercury of the WNBA. She had a stellar career at Duquesne, earning two First-Team All-Atlantic 10 nods and a Second-Team honor before turning pro in 2025. The family celebrated not just a big NBA moment but the culmination of their shared commitment to basketball.

Tim McConnell’s words did more than capture a heartfelt reaction; they became symbolic. He spoke not just as a proud father, but as a witness to a family legacy unfolding on the biggest stages of professional basketball. A son fighting for a championship in the NBA Finals and a daughter finding her way in the WNBA is the stuff of dreams.

The night was bigger still. With Game 7 looming in Oklahoma City, Indiana hopes to ride the wave of Game 6’s dominant performance. The Thunder have been formidable at home this postseason, but Indiana now brings momentum and emotion with them. Players across the roster, from Obi Toppin’s 20 points off the bench to Pascal Siakam’s steady double-double, understand they’re on the cusp of franchise history.

McConnell’s role, heart, and hustle, backed by his father’s emotion, give Indiana a human touch. Some nights stars take over, but often it’s quiet leadership that pulls a team through. The veteran guard has taken that responsibility willingly, and he has earned that role with determination and might.

The family narrative resonates beyond box scores and game plans. It speaks of perseverance, opportunity, and shared love. Tim McConnell’s words remind us that sport can be a stage for dreams to take flight. Having a son in the NBA is rare enough, but to have one playing in the Finals while his daughter breaks into the WNBA at the same time is almost unheard of.

As Indiana boards a flight to OKC, the older McConell will be watching. He will recall his son’s defense on consecutive possessions, his sister’s rookie debut, and those words that summed it all up. That this is a dream come true.

Whatever happens Sunday, Indiana brings more than just talent and tactics. They carry a legacy built on hardwood and heart. And TJ McConnell, fueled by family pride, is ready to make it all count.