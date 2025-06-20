The Indiana Pacers entered Game 6 facing the possibility of an Oklahoma City Thunder celebration. The host team became the ones in full party mode Thursday, forcing a Game 7 for the NBA Finals.

Indiana erased an early 10-2 deficit and ran the Thunder out of Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Pacers breezed to a 108-91 rout of the Thunder.

Basketball fans and those who proudly hashtag “Yes'Cers” immediately took to social media to react to the demolition of OKC. Including the Pacers' X account posting an “OMG” reaction of this Pascal Siakam dunk. Siakam threw it down on Game 5 star Jalen Williams.

Pacer fans, though, wanted to give thanks to the man who saved Indiana's title chances: TJ McConnell. Who provided a fiery spark off the bench with his shooting and defense.

THE MAN WHO SAVED BASKETBALL pic.twitter.com/SX14Ge8zic — Pacers Playoffs📊 (@PlayoffsPacers) June 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

Bleacher Report captured this moment before halftime — three Pacers legends Lance Stephenson, Reggie Miller and Metta World Peace all smiles. Even a past rival of Indiana couldn't help but cheer: Former Boston Celtics star Isaiah Thomas.

“I got hella family in Indy. Go Pacers,” Thomas posted on X with the laughing face emojis.

The Pacers closed the night by posting “NOT DONE YET” on their X account.

Who dominated for Pacers in rout of Thunder

Multiple feats got reached in this pivotal game.

Myles Turner hit a mark last seen by Dwight Howard. The center blocked two early shot attempts — giving him more than 45 during a playoff run.

Tyrese Haliburton walked in with fan concerns over his health. Haliburton looked smooth shooting in warm ups, though. He went from four points on Monday to scoring 14 while facing elimination. He became one of six Pacers to hit double figures in points.

Obi Toppin stunned the arena, however. He took the scoring load and delivered 20 points on OKC. Toppin produced that mark in 23 minutes of play. Andrew Nembhard buried 17 points in front of the Western Conference champs. Siakam piled 16 on the Thunder.

Indiana's rout pushes the series to Sunday inside the Paycom Center.