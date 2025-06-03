With the 2025 WNBA season underway, the Phoenix Mercury are off to one of their best starts in franchise history at 5-2. The team is doing so amid multiple injuries, including a recent one to star forward Alyssa Thomas. To help keep up with the injury report, the Mercury made a couple of quick roster moves over the past week, including signing Megan McConnell to a contract on Tuesday, as per ClutchPoints’ Mercury report Hayden Cilley.

Megan McConnell’s contract details with the Mercury were not immediately available, but it’s likely that it’s a form of hardship contract. McConnell was on the Mercury roster during training camp, but was one of the team’s final cuts before the start of the regular season.

McConnell appeared in two preseason games for the Mercury at just about ten minutes per game. She averaged 3.0 points while shooting 50 percent from the field and 50 percent from the three-point line. The sister of Indiana Pacers guard TJ McConnell, she went undrafted in the 2025 WNBA Draft and signed with the Mercury as a free agent following a standout college career at Duquesne.

Amid the Mercury’s strong start to the season, the team has been dealing with multiple key injuries and absences. Both Kahleah Copper and Natasha Mack have yet to make the 2025 season debuts as they continue their injury recovery. Thomas is currently dealing with a calf injury and in response, the Mercury signed Haley Jones in another recent roster move.

With McConnell’s addition, the Mercury roster currently stands at 13 players. Backup guard Sevgi Uzun was recently cut amid her departure to participate in EuroBasket with the Turkish national team. The second-year guard had appeared in all seven games to this point, averaging 1.6 points and 2.0 assists in a little over 14 minutes per game.

WNBA teams are only permitted to carry up to 12 players on their roster, meaning once they have the requisite amount of available players, someone will need to be cut. The likely candidates are Jones and McConnell. Copper was expected to be out four to six weeks while there is no clear timetable for Mack’s return. Both players figure to be major pieces in the Mercury rotation.