With the Indiana Pacers keeping their title hopes alive in the 2025 NBA Finals, it was veteran guard T.J. McConnell who once again stole the moment — this time not just with hustle, but heart.

Following Indiana’s 108-91 Game 6 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, McConnell joined the NBA TV crew for a live on-set interview with two-time champion Isiah Thomas. The emotion was palpable as McConnell reflected on the support he’s felt during this historic Finals run — a moment later shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, by the network's official account.

"I can't put it into words… I love it here. I love these fans, I love this organization." It's a special moment for T.J. McConnell after his Game 6 performance in Indy 💛🏁 pic.twitter.com/C9HNiE2b2q — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I can't put it into words… I love it here. I love these fans, I love this organization.”

This powerful message resonated deeply with Pacers fans, many of whom had witnessed McConnell elevate his play throughout this postseason. His Game 6 performance was yet another display of grit, finishing with 12 points, nine rebounds, six assists, and four steals in just 24 minutes off the bench.

That kind of production may not scream “star,” but McConnell’s fingerprints were on every major swing in momentum. From diving for loose balls to organizing the offense, the 32-year-old set the tone for the Pacers when it mattered most.

During the postgame interview, Thomas praised McConnell’s relentless play, which led into a discussion about the crowd’s impact. Fans in yellow erupted with every bucket and steal, feeding the team as they clawed back into the series. McConnell acknowledged their role in pushing Indiana to the brink of a championship. Reflecting on his journey, McConnell shared the foundation behind his work ethic.

Article Continues Below

“He told me… you can outwork people,” McConnell said of his father’s advice.

It’s that mentality that’s carried McConnell through an underdog career — from not getting selected in the 2015 NBA Draft, to indispensable on the biggest stage the game has to offer.

He also expressed gratitude for the trust placed in him by the coaching staff and front office.

“They value me so much,” he added, visibly grateful.

As the Pacers prepare for Game 7, McConnell’s leadership both on the court and in the locker room, could be the X-factor. With the support of Indiana fans and his unwavering drive, McConnell has cemented himself as far more than just a role player in this Finals run.