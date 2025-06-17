Pacers guard TJ McConnell made headlines once again with an electrifying third-quarter performance in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Thunder. Notably, this wasn’t the first time he stepped up in a big moment. McConnell had already energized Indiana with a game-changing performance off the bench in their crucial Game 3 victory. However, the Pacers lost the pivotal Game 5, 120-109.

At halftime, the Pacers trailed 59–45 and looked flat. As the offense stalled, Indiana needed a spark. That spark came from McConnell, who immediately brought life to the floor after checking in midway through the third quarter.

With Tyrese Haliburton struggling to score, McConnell seized the moment. He erupted for 13 points in the period, shooting an impressive 6-7 from the field. He also added two assists, further fueling the Pacers’ comeback effort. More importantly, he outscored most of Indiana’s starters, highlighting the weight of his contribution in such a pivotal game.

Just moments after entering the game for Andrew Nembhard, McConnell made his impact felt. Almost immediately, he assisted Obi Toppin, and shortly after, followed it up with a steal. Thanks to his spark, the momentum began to shift in Indiana’s favor. However, he briefly stumbled, committing an offensive foul and a turnover. Even so, McConnell bounced back quickly. In response, he scored six straight points, ultimately capping the run with a smooth jumper that energized the Pacers' bench.

Afterward, he kept the pressure on. Soon after, he found Toppin again for another assist, and moments later, he nailed a mid-range shot of his own. Then, in a defining moment, he absorbed contact from Alex Caruso and converted a tough and-1. That sequence silenced the Paycom Center crowd and showcased McConnell’s fearless approach. Ultimately, he remained on the floor to close out the quarter, having completely shifted the game's tempo.

As a result, TJ McConnell recorded the highest-scoring playoff quarter of his career. Fans immediately responded on social media, flooding timelines with praise for his hustle and heroics.

The Pacers may have lost Game 5, but T.J. McConnell’s fire was undeniable. His third-quarter outburst was a masterclass in hustle and heart, standing out even as Indiana fell short against the Thunder. In a game where stars faded, McConnell stepped up, and if the Pacers hope to bounce back, they’ll need more of that same energy in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.