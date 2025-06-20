Medical opinions and logic dictated that Tyrese Haliburton was not supposed to play in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. But a championship pursuit supersedes rationale. The star point guard gutted out a calf strain, which doctors told him is a two-week injury, and did enough to help the Indiana Pacers earn a vital 108-91 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder, and a Game 7 clash on Sunday night.

Haliburton scored 14 points on 5-of-12 shooting and added five assists and two steals in 23 minutes. He initiated multiple sequences that allowed Indy to build significant momentum in the first half, but beyond his hustle and savvy passing, the master of clutch galvanized his team and all of Gainbridge Fieldhouse in what is the final Pacers home game of the 2024-25 campaign. The question is, though, will he physically be able to do it again?

Haliburton is obviously feeling the effects of his vulnerable calf, but he is leaving no doubt about his Game 7 status.

“It's OK,” the two-time All-NBA Third-Team selection told sideline reporter Lisa Salters regarding his leg. “I got a couple days now to take care of it and get it right and be ready. We've got one game, all the cards on the table. It's going to be a lot of fun.”

"I'd give everything I have for this group, for this locker room." Tyrese Haliburton with Lisa Salters after dropping 14 points & 5 assists to force a Game 7.

Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers put it all on the line

This is what so many young athletes dream about, especially those who have been overlooked since youth. The former three-star recruit is not going to let pain keep him away from his brothers. He is determined to fight for his teammates, community and himself. Tyrese Haliburton knows what is at stake, and judging by how he moved on the floor on Thursday, he is more than capable of suiting up for an ultimate clash.

“It's the Finals,” the 25-year-old said. “I'd give everything I have for this group, for this locker room.” There is no better time to rehab than after a historic championship win. Haliburton and the Pacers will try to put an exclamation point on possibly the most remarkable postseason run the NBA world has ever witnessed.

Game 7 commences Sunday, at approximately 8 p.m. ET in the Paycom Center.