The Indiana Pacers have been flying under the radar more than arguably any other team in the NBA this season, but Tyrese Haliburton is leading another playoff team that has a chance to make some noise in April and May. On Wednesday night, he continued to show why.

Haliburton had another great game in a 119-105 win at home against the Charlotte Hornets. In the process, he dropped 22 points and 10 assists with zero turnovers. This is his 14th game with 20 points, 10 dimes and no giveaways, which passes Chris Paul for the most such games of all time according to NBA Stats.

“Tonight, Tyrese Haliburton recorded his 14th game with 20+ PTS, 10+ AST, & 0 TO! That's the MOST in NBA history since turnovers began being recorded in 1977-78,” the NBA Stats account wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “He passes Chris Paul, who has 13 such games.”

Haliburton was very efficient with his scoring in the win as well, finishing 9-for-15 from the floor and 4-for-6 from 3-point range. He has been playing some of his best basketball lately and has now recorded at least 14 points and 10 assists in 14 of his last 16 games.

That All-Star level of play is a big reason why the Pacers seem poised to avoid the play-in tournament and get into the playoffs with a top-six seed in the Eastern Conference. After this win, the Pacers now sit at 45-31 and are in the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference with just six games to go in the regular season.

It's looking more and more likely that the Pacers will end up squaring off with either the Detroit Pistons or the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round in a series where Indiana would have the home-court advantage.

Of course, Pacers fans will have fond memories of that series against the Bucks last season that started a feel-good run to the Eastern Conference Finals. With Haliburton playing some of his best basketball and the team gaining serious momentum heading into the postseason, Indiana will have its sights set on another deep run in the postseason this spring.