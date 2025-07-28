Before he led the Indiana Pacers with his unique playing style, Tyrese Haliburton starred at Iowa State. As a freshman, he helped the Cyclones reach the NCAA Tournament as a sixth seed in 2019. They, however, got upset by 11th seed Ohio State in the first round.

It was Haliburton's lone appearance in March Madness. But it gave him the confidence to play better as a sophomore, as he was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team in 2020.

Even though he's already a big star with the Pacers, the 25-year-old guard has never forgotten to look back and honor his former home. Haliburton recently visited Iowa State's football team to show his support ahead of the new season next month.

Despite the inconvenience of needing a scooter for his right leg due to his Achilles injury, Haliburton didn't hesitate to visit.

Fans gave props to the Pacers star.

“Bro's a sports ambassador,” said @ralphmunden.

“He's doing a tour of all the places that got him to where he was in the Game 7 storybook finals 😢 He's gonna be a dawg,” added @giancota52.

Article Continues Below

“I love you, Haliburton 💓,” commented @ss_basttian.

“Miss him already, but hope he is healing well,” wrote @cosplay_kawaii_art.

“In another world, he’s my Finals MVP,” posted @exh_006.

Haliburton suffered the devastating injury in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, where the Pacers lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Following the setback, the two-time All-Star has remained in high spirits.

The Cyclones, meanwhile, are coming off a historic campaign. They tallied their first-ever 10-win season and reached the finals of the Big 12 for the first time since 2020. While they lost to Arizona State, they beat Miami in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

With coach Matt Campbell returning for his 10th season, expect Iowa State to build on the momentum from last season.