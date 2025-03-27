The Indiana Pacers, after trailing for most of their Wednesday night contest against the Los Angeles Lakers, came back from a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter — with their comeback taking place with Tyrese Haliburton still sitting on the bench. With momentum squarely in the Pacers' side, head coach Rick Carlisle waited until there was only 4:05 left in the fourth period to bring Haliburton back into the game, which may have cost them in their 120-119 loss to the Lakers courtesy of a LeBron James game-winning tip-in.

However, the problems do not end there; Carlisle opted to remove Haliburton from the game for a defensive substitution in Jarace Walker and decided not call a timeout to bring him back in while they were up by one, 119-118.

While the Pacers certainly would have gotten Haliburton back in if they had a chance to turn back the hands of time, the 25-year-old floor general said that he trusts Carlisle's decision-making even though he thinks Indiana should have taken a timeout so they could have gotten a better look at a dagger with him on the floor.

“I'm sure if we can have it back, we probably want to call it time out there,” Haliburton said, per Tony East of Sports Illustrated.

Even Carlisle admitted that he made a mistake by not getting Haliburton back out on the court for the Pacers' final offensive possession.

“Looking back at it now, certainly would have been the thing to do, given the result,” Carlisle said, per Dustin Dopirak of the Indianapolis Star.

Nonetheless, it's rather futile for the Pacers if they were to continue dwelling on the what-ifs. Their winning streak may have come to an end, and in such a heartbreaking manner as well, but they can right the ship tomorrow night when they take on the Washington Wizards.

Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton tips his cap to LeBron James

Being on the wrong end of a game-winning buzzer-beater is a rite of passage every NBA player has to go through, and on Wednesday night, it was Tyrese Haliburton's turn. The Pacers star said that this was his first time to be on the wrong end of a walk-off shot, although he tips his cap to Lakers star LeBron James for delivering for his team.

“It's my first time ever being walked off in the NBA. It's only fitting that it's him,” Haliburton said in his postgame presser, via the official NBA account on X (formerly Twitter).