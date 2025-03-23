If you thought that a random late-season matchup between the Indiana Pacers and Brooklyn Nets would be overshadowed by a full Saturday slate of NCAA Tournament games, you assumed correctly, but that doesn't mean that Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton wasn't going to use that game as an opportunity to carve out an impressive little slice of NBA history.

In Indiana's 108-103 win over Brooklyn on Saturday night, Haliburton put in a 16 point, 8 rebound, 12 assist effort. It was the 25-year-old's 10th consecutive points/assists double-double, and that propels Haliburton into a prestigious group of lead guards that's made up of MVP's, Hall of Famers and All-NBA performers.

Per the official ClutchPoints account on X:

“After Tyrese Haliburton scored 16 points and dished out 12 assists against the Nets, he notched his 10th straight points/assists double-double, marking a new career-high streak. He’s now part of an ELITE group of players in NBA history, aged 25 or younger, who have achieved 10 consecutive points/assists games: Magic Johnson (4 times), Isiah Thomas (3 times), Kevin Johnson (2 times), John Stockton, Nate Archibald.”

What may be most impressive about this 10 game stretch — in addition to Indiana's 7-3 record — is that in these 10 games, Haliburton has only turned the ball over 11 times while dishing out 122 assists. But in fairness, that's pretty typical for the Pacers point guard. Of the 21 players in the NBA averaging at least 6 assists per game this season, only Chris Paul (1.4 turnovers) is averaging fewer turnovers per game than Haliburton (1.7).

As long as he plays in just two more regular season games, Haliburton will meet the 65 game requirement to be eligible for end of season awards and All-NBA voting. Right now, he's got an outside chance cracking one of those three All-NBA teams, and if he did, he'd join Reggie Miller, Jermaine O'Neal and Paul George as the only players in Indiana Pacers history to make consecutive All-NBA teams.