Fans did not hold back on Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers for losing Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals to the New York Knicks in stunning fashion.

The Pacers boasted a 20-point lead in the second quarter, leading by 13 at halftime. However, the Knicks kept making more plays in the second half as they overwhelmed Indiana 36-20 in the fourth quarter. As a result, the hosts couldn't recover as they were unable to close out the game at home.

It didn't take long for fans to react to the loss, knowing the Pacers missed a chance to go up 3-0 in the series. Here are some of their reactions.

“RICK CARLISLE THIS LOSS IS ON YOU!! THIS WHY U DONT GET COMFORTABLE AND THROW OUT TRASH LINE UPS,” one fan exclaimed.

“Out played and out coached. You can’t let that type of first half performance go to waste. In for a fight now… a lot of pressure on the Pacers game 4. Sickening loss. You defend home court,” another remarked.

“I Cant believe Im seeing people overreact to 1 bad game. We’re in a slump, I get it. However to say this team isnt a finals contender is just ridiculous. To everyone who thinks this team wont be playing in the championship, all I’m gonna say is dont come to the parade,” one stated.

“Y’all had a 20 point lead AND the refs *insert everyone with the Hali choking image*,” another commented.

“Unacceptable! Up 20? Nah! Stop playing around! Get down to business,” a fan said.

What's next for Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers

It is certainly the case for fans to not be happy with the way Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers collapsed in Game 3 against the Knicks.

They not only missed the opportunity to take a 3-0 series lead against the Knicks, a lead no NBA team ever came back from, and prevented the chance to close out the series at home. That would not happen unless they lose Game 4 and have Game 6 come into play.

Nonetheless, the Pacers still have the advantage with a 2-1 lead in the series. They only two wins to advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2000, a chance they must make sure not to squander.

The Pacers will look to bounce back by taking a 3-1 series lead against the Knicks in Game 4. The contest will take place on May 27 at 8 p.m. ET.