The Indiana Pacers (37-29) are set to conclude their three-game road trip on Monday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves (40-19), but they may be without key players as they head into the 8:00 p.m. ET matchup at Target Center. The latest injury report features several notable names, including star guard Tyrese Haliburton and forward Pascal Siakam.

Haliburton has been listed as questionable due to low back soreness. The All-Star guard recently returned on March 11 after missing three games and has played a crucial role in the Pacers' backcourt. Since his return, Haliburton has averaged 17.3 points, 11.7 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.7 steals per game while shooting 46.3% from the field and 31.6% from beyond the arc.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Pacers’ injury concerns mount as Tyrese Haliburton, Pascal Siakam, and others listed

His latest performance came in Indiana’s 126-119 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, where he recorded 24 points, 15 assists, six rebounds, and five steals while shooting nine-for-16 from the field. On the season, Haliburton is averaging 18.5 points, nine assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game across 62 contests.

Siakam has been ruled out of Monday’s game due to personal reasons. The two-time All-Star last played in Saturday’s loss, finishing with 26 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and two blocks. Since joining Indiana in a midseason trade, Siakam has remained a key contributor, averaging 20.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game while shooting 52.6% from the field and a career-best 39.6% from three-point range in 66 games this season.

In addition to Haliburton and Siakam, the Pacers have also listed Johnny Furphy (illness), Myles Turner (left hip contusion), and Aaron Nesmith (left ankle injury management) as questionable. Nesmith led Indiana in scoring against Milwaukee, finishing with 30 points, four rebounds, two assists, and a steal on 11-of-16 shooting.

Indiana currently sits fifth in the Eastern Conference, just 0.5 games behind the Bucks (38-29) for the fourth seed.

The Pacers' two-way players, Enrique Freeman and RayJ Dennis, have been listed as probable against Minnesota.

Timberwolves’ injury report pending

The Timberwolves enter Monday’s contest riding an eight-game winning streak, the longest active streak in the league. As of 12:30 p.m. ET, Minnesota has yet to submit its official injury report.

Minnesota is currently seventh in the Western Conference, tied with the Golden State Warriors (39-28) for sixth. The Warriors are on a seven-game winning streak.

Indiana remains in a tight race for home-court advantage in the Eastern Conference playoffs, while Minnesota is battling for position in the West. The Pacers will look to overcome their injury concerns as they face one of the league’s hottest teams.