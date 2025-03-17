It may have taken the Minnesota Timberwolves some time, but they are on a roll as of late. On Sunday night, the Timberwolves extended their current winning streak to eight with a dominant 128-102 victory over the Utah Jazz, and they remain hot on the Golden State Warriors' tail in the race for the sixth spot in the Western Conference standings.

As is usually the case in Timberwolves wins, Anthony Edwards played a starring role. He put up 41 points in just 31 minutes, and with the Timberwolves' play becoming much more reminiscent of their performance last season, things are looking up in Minneapolis.

This latest win, in fact, was the 200th of Chris Finch's head coaching career; Finch has been at the helm for the Timberwolves for the past four and a half seasons, and his relationship with Edwards has only gotten better over the years, with the 23-year-old star guard giving Finch a strong vote of confidence after their win over the Jazz.

“As far as a coach, that's the best relationship I've ever had with a coach throughout my basketball career. He lets his players play. He coaches everybody. That's the best thing about him. He's gonna coach everybody hard. And critique everybody. And when you got it going and you're playing well, he'll let you know. So he's doing it the right way,” Edwards told reporters in the locker room, via Timberwolves beat reporter Dane Moore.

To commemorate the moment, Edwards and the Timberwolves made sure that Finch walked out after the game with a little something to remember this feat.

“It was dope. They told me when he walked in, it was his 200th win, so we gave him the ball after the game. So congrats to Finchie, man,” Edwards added.

Chris Finch has been a steadying force for the Timberwolves

Things haven't been perfect with Chris Finch at the head coaching helm for the Timberwolves. But Finch has been a positive influence throughout his tenure as head coach, going 200-156 thus far ever since he took over in the middle of the 2020-21 campaign.

Finch has managed to bring out the best in Anthony Edwards, while he's managed to make different iterations of the team work, even if it sometimes takes time for his vision to materialize. And sometimes, the most important thing in coaching is getting the buy-in of everyone, especially the team's best player, and Edwards is certainly all-in on Finch.