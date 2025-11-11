On Monday, the Los Angeles Clippers dropped to 3-7 on the young 2025-26 NBA season with a frustrating home loss to the Atlanta Hawks. It was another loaded injury report for the Clippers in this one, with both Kawhi Leonard and Bradley Beal sitting out due to their respective ailments.

On Tuesday, Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue didn't exactly have a positive update regarding Beal's status moving forward.

“Bradley Beal is undergoing tests for the severity of his hip injury. When I asked if there’s concern about Beal’s injury, Tyronn Lue said, ‘Yes,'” reported Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints on X, formerly Twitter.

“Ty Lue said there is concern that Bradley Beal’s injury is going to be a multi-game absence,” added Joey Linn of Sports Illustrated.

Beal hasn't exactly had a scintillating start to his tenure with the Clippers thus far, but he still figures to be a key piece of the rotation moving forward, able to provide Los Angeles with some floor spacing and microwave scoring on occasion while being matched up with lesser defenders from the opposition.

Still, injuries have been the major theme of the Clippers ever since they acquired Kawhi Leonard and Paul George back in the 2019 offseason, and even dating back to the Blake Griffin and Chris Paul days. While it's still obviously very early in the season, the Clippers certainly cannot afford to lose too much more ground in the crowded Western Conference, considering that they're already four games under the .500 mark.

The good news for the Clippers is that James Harden continues to play at an All-Star caliber pace, registering a 36-point triple double on Monday night, but that won't matter if he doesn't get adequate support.

The Clippers will next take the floor on Wednesday evening at home against the Denver Nuggets in a playoff rematch.