As the Los Angeles Clippers prepare to open the 2025-26 NBA season Wednesday night against the Utah Jazz, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith offered a mix of criticism and admiration for Kawhi Leonard during his latest appearance on 7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony.

Smith, known for his outspoken takes on star players, discussed the Clippers’ outlook and Leonard’s reputation for load management, sparking renewed debate over the forward’s availability.

“If the Clippers — let’s say for example — they win the West? I think we need to serenade CP3. Throw a damn parade in L.A. for that,” Smith said. “But let me tell you something right now… Mr. Load Management. Kawhi Leonard. I mean, listen — that brother is a two-time champion and two-time Finals MVP… but he’s really the champion at getting days off. Ain’t nobody done this [bleep] better than him.”

Smith continued his remarks with both disbelief and reluctant praise.

“I mean, I watch him… people think I’m insulting him. I’m like — nah — I’m marveling at his a**,” Smith added. “I’m like, ‘How did he do it?’ Like — how? I mean… he’s the reason I just stopped talking about Kyrie. I’m like, this [bleep] will miss some games. He will miss some games.”

The comments arrive as Leonard enters his sixth season with the Clippers following a 2024-25 campaign in which he played 37 games while averaging 21.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.6 steals per contest. Despite his limited appearances, Leonard remained highly efficient, shooting 49.8 percent from the field and 41.1 percent from three-point range.

Stephen A. Smith’s critique fuels spotlight on Kawhi Leonard ahead of Clippers' opener

Leonard’s availability has long been a focal point of public discussion since his time with the Toronto Raptors and San Antonio Spurs. While his load management approach has preserved his health for deep playoff runs, it has also drawn criticism from analysts like Smith, who argue that consistent court presence is essential for a franchise’s rhythm and chemistry.

Smith’s comments about the Clippers also referenced the team’s revamped roster heading into the new season. Los Angeles added several key veterans during the offseason, including Chris Paul, Bradley Beal, and Brook Lopez, while acquiring forward John Collins in a trade that sent Norman Powell to the Miami Heat. With Leonard leading the way, the Clippers enter the season viewed as a legitimate contender in a competitive Western Conference that features the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder and perennial power Denver Nuggets.

Despite the criticism, Smith’s tone ultimately underscored a grudging respect for Leonard’s career achievements. The two-time Finals MVP remains one of the most efficient two-way players in basketball when healthy, capable of controlling games on both ends of the floor.

The Clippers will look to prove Smith wrong — or perhaps right — in their season opener at Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. ET. Whether Leonard’s cautious approach continues to invite scrutiny or delivers postseason success, his presence remains one of the NBA’s most polarizing and fascinating storylines heading into 2025-26.