The Los Angeles Clippers have dealt with injuries earlier in the season, and they've just lost one of their free agent signings for the rest of the season. Bradley Beal is set to undergo season-ending surgery because of a hip fracture, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports shared a statement with Charania about the decision for Beal.

“We met with numerous doctors and specialists around the country in collaboration with the entire Clippers medical staff over the last few days, and came to the decision unanimously that the surgery will allow Brad to have a full and complete recovery,” Bartelstein wrote.

Beal's timetable will definitely take him out for the rest of the season.

Article Continues Below

“The Clippers officially say Bradley Beal has been diagnosed with a hip fracture and will undergo season-ending surgery. His timetable for recover is 6-9 months,” Brett Siegel wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Beal only played in six games this season after the team signed him in free agency. The Clippers have already had a slow start to the season as they're 3-7, and Beal isn't the only player who has been sidelined. Kawhi Leonard has been out since last week as he deals with a right ankle sprain, and it's uncertain when he'll be back on the floor.

For the past few seasons, Beal has dealt with several injuries that have led him to miss time. Through the past five seasons, he hasn't played in more than 53 games, and with this latest injury, it's hard to see what the future of his career will be.

The Clippers will now have to go through the season and find someone who can replace the scoring load that Beal was expected to provide. The first step is hoping that they can get Leonard back sooner rather than later.