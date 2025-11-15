The Dallas Mavericks made the move that most people expected them to do a long time ago, firing controversial GM Nico Harrison. After trading away Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, Harrison became deeply unpopular. It eventually led to the general manager getting canned.

Los Angeles Clippers head coach and friend of Harrison Ty Lue reacted to the Mavericks' decision. The coach said that it was unfortunate that Harrison was let go, and that some things in life are just not fair.

“He’s a good friend of mine,” Lue Said, per Mike Curtis. “I respect Nico and everything he’s done for me… It’s unfortunate. He’s a great guy. It’s part of the business, and a lot of things happen that’s not fair.”

The Clippers took on the Mavericks last night. Both teams were struggling coming into the game, with Los Angeles having just four wins and Dallas at three. James Harden erupted for a 41-point triple-double with 11 assists and 14 rebounds, but it was nearly not enough, as they needed overtime to put away the Mavericks.

Prior to the Clippers game, the Mavericks fired Harrison. Many point to the Luka Doncic trade as the primary reason why Harrison was let go by Dallas. While that's the most glaring reason, Harrison's indignant stance towards the trade and his subsequent offseason moves were the straw that broke the camel's back.

The Clippers, on the other hand, are struggling to find consistency this season. They're looking to return to the playoffs after a swift exit last season.