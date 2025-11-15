Los Angeles Clippers All-Star James Harden made franchise history with his 41-point triple-double in a double-overtime win against the Dallas Mavericks, on Friday. Harden is the first Clipper to record a 40+ point triple-double after reaching 41 points, 14 rebounds, and 11 assists in a 133-127 win. He was efficient, connecting on 13-of-25 attempts, including 6-of-12 from deep.

After the win, Harden was asked what led to a dominant performance during his wall-off interview on the court, per Clippers' X, formerly Twitter.

“I don't know,” Harden said. “Just continued to fight, man. It hasn't been going well for us, but we’re still gonna be resilient. We’re still gonna fight. And tonight was one of those cases.”

For Harden, the double-overtime victory is a testament to how the Clippers have to continue to fight through adversity, much like their slow start amid a 4-8 record through 12 games.

“We got the ability as long as we continue to fight,” Harden added. “Everything isn't going to be always pretty, but tonight was a good start for us. First game of a long road trip. So, take it one game at a time.”

Ivica Zubac finished with 27 points on 11-of-15 attempts and 11 rebounds. Bogdan Bogdanovic led the second unit with 21 points, including five threes, and Derrick Jones Jr. added 15 points and three steals. Friday's win is the Clippers' first in seven tries, snapping a six-game losing streak.

James Harden is just trying to ‘win' amid Clippers losing skid

Perhaps Clippers All-Star guard James Harden's historic night can flip a switch for the 4-8 squad. Harden undoubtedly led the charge. However, the win against the Mavericks was a byproduct of a collective effort by the starters, and efficient shooting from Bogdan Bogdanovic.

For Harden, the individual accolades is a testament to his effort toward snapping the Clippers' six-game skid, which he accomplished, with hopes that it's just the beginning of his team's turnaround.

“I just play to try to win games,” Harden said. “You put the work in, things happen like that. So, all glory to God. Just keep going. Keep chipping away.”

Friday's win was the first of a seven-game road trip, which continues against the Celtics in a matinee on Sunday.