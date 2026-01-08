Miami (FL) football unleashed a defensive fury in both College Football Playoff games. Rueben Bain fired up top five NFL Draft chatter, while freshman Bryce Fitzgerald's end zone interception eliminated Texas A&M. But the Hurricanes believe Ole Miss is a different animal for the Fiesta Bowl.

The ‘Canes showed their respect for Thursday's opponent down in Glendale, Az. Star defenders Keionte Scott and Ahkeem Mesidor spoke highly of the Rebels via Matt DeGregorio of WLOX ABC/CBS.

“I think they're a very great offense,” Scott said. “I think they do a lot of things well. Great quarterback, great receiver room, great offensive line…it is something we're definitely focused on. This is an offense that wants to run at a fast pace and want to put you on islands. I feel like it's going to be a great opportunity for our defense.”

Added Mesidor: “For one, you've got to slow down their offense. I think their average snap time is 24 seconds on the clock but they throw the ball in 2.6 average seconds. You have to win first and second downs, then put them in third and long.”

Does Miami hold advantage over Ole Miss?

Miami faced two prolific offenses already.

The ‘Canes held Marcel Reed out of the end zone — who brought 31 combined touchdowns into the opening round game. Miami then eliminated Ohio State's running attack by allowing just 45 yards in the Cotton Bowl.

Mario Cristobal watched a defense surrender only 17 points in the postseason. Cristobal is demanding more respect for the Atlantic Coast Conference before facing the last Southeastern Conference rep.

But Trinidad Chambliss is the nation's hottest QB. He's a deadly blend of quick strike passer and dynamic runner. Chambliss creates plays in chaos too — proven against Georgia.

The playmaking instincts of Trinidad Chambliss are ridiculous. This 3-play sequence sums it up. pic.twitter.com/scveD6uOFc — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) January 2, 2026

He's dangerous in the play action — going 16-of-21 for 219 yards with two touchdowns in that sequence per Pro Football Focus. Harrison Wallace and De'Zhaun Stribling are 100-yard threats he can throw too. And both combined for 278 yards against a loaded Bulldogs defense. Kewan Lacy lays the ground work and nearly hit 100 yards in the Sugar Bowl win.

Miami's defensive trenches, though, have thrashed offensive lines and disrupted game plans. Still, the ‘Canes know this offense will test them inside State Farm Stadium.