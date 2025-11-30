The Los Angeles Clippers reached a breaking point as another collapse left head coach Tyronn Lue without solutions and likely without much more time. A 114-110 loss to a shorthanded Dallas Mavericks team dropped the Clippers to 5-15 and intensified pressure on a franchise spiraling far faster than anyone expected.

Dallas was without nearly every key player and still controlled the game behind rookie Cooper Flagg, who scored a career high 35 points and outplayed every defender the Clippers sent his way. The loss came one night after the Clippers blew a 16-point lead at home to Memphis. It also marked the seventh straight home defeat for a team that entered the season believing it could contend for a championship.

Ty Lue was asked if there’s a next step the Clippers can take at this point, since nothing is changing. Lue: “We’ve tried a lot of different things. We’ll keep trying. There’s no next step right now.” — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) November 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

Lue did not hide his frustration and admitted that he has not been able to find answers in a season that has slipped away. He said the Clippers have tried various rotations and concepts, but that there is no next step at the moment. He added that injuries have hurt the team and placed it in a funk that it has not escaped.

The Clippers have failed to shine bright in Hollywood

Article Continues Below

The Clippers hoped that the duo of Kawhi Leonard and James Harden could help them stabilize. The pair combined for 59 points against Dallas, but the offense again relied on isolation plays and stalled in key stretches. Harden said that if the Clippers knew how to fix the issues, they would not be in this position. Leonard said it is time for the team to climb out of the hole or stay down.

The larger concern is effort. Flagg repeatedly reached his preferred spots as the Clippers failed to contain drives or protect the rim. Lue pointed to breakdowns at the point of attack and said the team must look in the mirror. Players echoed the need for more energy and a stronger collective belief.

The Clippers were a top-five defense last season. Now they rank among the worst. With a five-game trip beginning in December, the front office faces pressure to decide whether Lue can lead a turnaround or if a change is the only path left.