Former NBA guard Austin Rivers delivered sharp criticism of Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue, questioning Lue’s accomplishments since winning an NBA championship alongside LeBron James with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Speaking on the latest episode of Off Guard With Austin Rivers, Rivers addressed his frustrations with the Clippers’ leadership and directly targeted Lue’s track record following his championship run in Cleveland.

“I don’t like the way they’ve handled multiple situations. To be quite honest, I don’t like how they handled my situation,” Rivers said. “I don’t know if that is a Lawrence Frank, Ty Lue, neither have gotten enough blame in my opinion. Ty Lue is always blaming somebody else. Bro, you haven’t done s—t since you weren’t coaching LeBron.”

Rivers added that Lue consistently deflects responsibility when teams fall short, arguing that the coach has not matched his earlier success since leaving Cleveland. Lue guided the Cavaliers to an NBA title in 2016, overcoming a 3-1 deficit against the Golden State Warriors, with James leading the charge.

Clippers’ slow start reignites debate over Tyronn Lue’s track record

Since taking over as Clippers head coach in 2020, Lue has posted a 240-187 regular-season record. He led Los Angeles to the Western Conference finals in 2021, marking the first conference finals appearance in franchise history. That postseason run remains the high point of his tenure with the organization.

However, Rivers’ comments arrive as the Clippers endure a difficult start to the current season. Los Angeles has stumbled to a 6-21 record, raising questions about the team’s direction and leadership amid mounting pressure.

Lue’s postseason record with the Clippers stands at 16-21 across four playoff appearances. While the team has consistently entered seasons with championship aspirations, it has failed to reach the NBA Finals under his guidance.

Rivers’ criticism also appeared to reflect lingering frustration from his own stint with the Clippers. He played for the franchise from 2018 to 2020 and has previously spoken about feeling dissatisfied with how his role and exit were handled.

The remarks add to growing scrutiny surrounding the Clippers, who have faced challenges both on and off the court this season. As losses pile up, Lue’s leadership and past accomplishments have become a focal point of discussion, particularly given the contrast between his championship résumé with James and his mixed results since.

While Lue remains one of the league’s more experienced coaches, Rivers’ blunt assessment underscores the pressure facing the Clippers as they attempt to stabilize their season and justify the expectations placed on their coaching staff.