On Monday evening, the Los Angeles Clippers continued their losing ways with a 121-103 home loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. While injuries have been an excuse for the Clippers at times this year, both Kawhi Leonard and James Harden played in this game, and the team still got blown out, dropping their record to 6-20 in the process.

The Intuit Dome has not provided much of a home court advantage for the Clippers so far this year–in fact, the team hasn't won there in well over a month.

“The LA Clippers will have not won a game at home in at least 49 days — since October 31st. Their next chance is against the Lakers on December 20th,” reported Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints on X, formerly Twitter.

Azarly also noted that things on the horizon aren't exactly promising for Los Angeles.

Article Continues Below

“Clippers are going to drop all 3 games to the Grizzlies. They're going to drop to 6-20 in their first 26 games. Their opponents the rest of December: @ Thunder, vs. Rockets, vs. Lakers, @ Blazers, vs. Pistons, vs. Kings. This is going to get even uglier,” he wrote.

Overall, the Clippers entered this season expecting to be in the thick of things in the Western Conference, trying to build off last year's 50-win season. Instead, Los Angeles stumbled out of the gates with a blowout loss to the Utah Jazz, and things have somehow gotten even worse from there, with Leonard's return from injury not doing anything to right the ship.

With this being the case, many are expecting the Clippers to be potential sellers at the trade deadline as they look to possibly cut ties with this current era.

In any case, the Clippers will next take the floor on Thursday on the road against the Oklahoma City Thunder in what might not be a pretty game.