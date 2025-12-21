The Los Angeles Chargers earned a big 16-13 Week 15 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. However, the contest was filled with a ton of drama after Tony Jefferson was controversially ejected from the matchup after being flagged for a hit on Tyquan Thornton.

Things escalated after Jefferson flipped off the Kansas City crowd after being ejected. Now, leading into the Week 16 game against the Dallas Cowboys, the league is fining the 33-year-old safety.

Reports indicate that Tony Jefferson is being fined $7,111 twice, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. The league is fining him $7,111 for the unnecessary roughness call and another $7,111 for flipping off fans in attendance at the game.

The NFL fined Chargers safety Tony Jefferson $7,111 for unnecessary roughness — a hit that got him ejected from last week’s game against the Chiefs — and another $7,111 for an obscene gesture as he left the field. pic.twitter.com/xbh2dManR2 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 20, 2025

The veteran safety will not be suspended for his actions. Tony Jefferson did apologize for flipping off fans after being ejected. He will be available for the Chargers when they take on the Cowboys on Sunday. So, although he's being fined $14,222 total, Tony Jefferson will play a key role in helping Los Angeles try to advance to an 11-4 record.

The penalty called during the game seemed to be the right one. However, the officials' decision to eject Jefferson from the contest came with much controversy. Especially considering it appeared Thornton had lowered his head and adjusted his body in a way that forced Tony Jefferson to connect with his head.

Jefferson, who is an 11-year veteran, will be playing in his 11th game with the Chargers this season. He enters the matchup with 37 combined tackles (25 solo), seven pass deflections, and four interceptions (career-high).