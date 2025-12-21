Florida A&M University has been awarded a two-year, $321,000 subaward as part of a national initiative led by the Office of Naval Research aimed at cultivating a diverse and highly skilled STEM workforce. The funding will support efforts to prepare students to address emerging environmental issues and national security challenges, further positioning Florida A&M at the forefront of research, innovation, and workforce development in critical scientific fields.

The subaward is supported through Purdue University’s Office of Naval Research Blue Integrated Partnership (BIP 2.0), funded by a $9.89 million grant from the Office of Naval Research. Leading the project is Kenninger Professor of Renewable Energy and Power Systems in the Purdue University School of Mechanical Engineering, Luciano Castillo, Ph.D. Through this collaboration, Florida A&M University will advance student research and workforce development in geospatial science, nearshore mapping, and AI-enabled marine sensing. According to Provost Allyson L. Watson, Ph.D., the project underscores the university’s commitment to expanding experiential learning opportunities and strengthening federal partnerships that support student success and innovation.

“This project places our students at the intersection of data, environment, and national priorities,” Watson said. “By engaging in applied research alongside federal and academic partners, they develop the skills and perspective required to solve complex problems beyond the classroom.”

This project further expands Florida A&M University’s growing portfolio of high-impact research collaborations led by Rosny Jean, Ph.D., assistant professor of geospatial and environmental analysis in the FAMU School of the Environment. Jean works closely with the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport, where he developed the SHIP-AID algorithm. The innovative tool leverages deep learning and advanced geospatial analytics to identify and assess underwater hazards, underscoring Florida A&M’s role in advancing cutting-edge research at the intersection of environmental science, artificial intelligence, and national security.

“This partnership creates tremendous opportunities for our students to work on real-world problems that matter,” Jean said. “Whether they are engaged in geospatial science applications, ocean modeling, or advanced machine learning algorithms, our students gain hands-on experience that prepares them for careers in defense innovation and environmental intelligence.”

The project will support a range of high-impact academic and research activities, including student training, research assistantships, coastal fieldwork, and advanced computational modeling. Together, these components will provide Florida A&M University scholars with valuable opportunities to collaborate with peers and experts across institutions within the national consortium, strengthening interdisciplinary learning and expanding pathways to research and workforce readiness.