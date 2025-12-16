The 2025-26 NBA season has been a disastrous one for the Los Angeles Clippers, who currently sit at 6-20 following a recent home loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. Two weeks ago, the Clippers made headlines when they dismissed point guard Chris Paul from the team unexpectedly during the middle of their road trip.

Now, more details are coming to light about what went into that controversial exit, including Paul's apparently strained relationship with assistant coach Jeff Van Gundy.

“Paul and Van Gundy somehow found themselves shoulder to shoulder on the bench. It was the first game of what would be five consecutive DNP-CDs. For a long time, neither man said a word,” reported Ramona Shelburne of ESPN. “Eventually Paul broke the awkward silence, snarkily asking Van Gundy if he wasn't talking to him. Van Gundy scoffed in response, multiple sources who witnessed the exchange said, and questioned Paul's earnestness.”

There was also a reported argument between Paul and Van Gundy later in the season in which Paul claimed to have merely suggested that Kawhi Leonard not defend Klay Thompson when the Clippers were playing against the Dallas Mavericks, while Van Gundy asserted that Paul had forced the change himself.

“The interaction was brought up again to other players on the team during the flight, and sources said that subsequently got back to the coaching staff and front office,” reported Shelburne.

Leonard took Paul's side of the story, and shortly thereafter, Paul was released from the team.

It remains to be seen whether Paul will sign with another NBA team this season. Prior to his release from the Clippers, Paul had made it known that this would be his last season in the NBA.

In any case, the Clippers will next take the floor on Thursday evening for a tough road game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.