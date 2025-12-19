OKLAHOMA CITY — For the third time this season, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace had five steals in a single game, leading the defending champions' whopping 18 steals in a 122-101 blowout win against the Los Angeles Clippers. Amidst a five-day break, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault addressed his team's underdog approach that's led to the best NBA's best record, which improved to 25-2, and a perfect 13-0 at home, on Thursday.

After the win, Wallace didn't hold back on he and the Thunder's stifling defense that's devastating opponents, such as the Clippers in Thursday's win.

“A lot of energy. Everybody knows we take pride in defense and we’re all competing over there,” Wallace said. “Just playing hard and having fun.”

The Thunder coerced the Clippers to commit a stunning 28 turnovers in its 21-point victory.

“It feels like we’re taking life from the other team and they’re ready to quit,” Wallace added. “So, when we get teams to that point, it makes the game more fun.”

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stuffed the stat sheet with 32 points, seven rebounds, six assists, two blocks, and two steals. Chet Holmgren finished with 22 points, seven rebounds, and one steal. Jalen Williams added 20 points, five assists, and two steals, and Cason Wallace chipped in five points, five steals, and four assists.

Oklahoma City extended the Clippers' losing streak to five straight.

Mark Daigneault on Thunder's underdog mentality

Many of Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault's players spent time in the G League, which he believes is a big part of why the defending champions continue to find ways to improve as individuals and as a team. Before facing the Clippers, Daigneault explained how most Thunder players come from humble beginnings, which makes it hard for them to take opportunities for granted, such as a 25-2 record to start the 2025-26 season.

“We get great guys. Not every player's the same, and Sam and his group do a great job identifying people that will naturally align with the things we emphasize, which creates a lot more momentum when that's the case,” Daigneault said. “And they've done a great job with that for a long time, now. The other thing is, the things that we emphasize are not only system stuff, but we want the fundamentals that we emphasize.

“We want some of the bigger-picture things we emphasize, like competitive mentality and professionalism. The idea is for those things to be win/wins. Theoretically, those things should help us be successful as a team, but they should also help every single player, individually, build a good career.”

The Thunder will face the Timberwolves on the second night of a back-to-back on Friday.