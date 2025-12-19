The 2025-26 season thus far has been straight out of the Los Angeles Clippers' worst nightmares. The roster they've put together is old, slow, and in shambles. They entered their Thursday night contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder with a 6-20 record on the season, and what would stand in front of them is a reminder of the unprotected 2026 first-round pick that they lost in the fateful Paul George trade of 2019.

At this point, it might be best for the Clippers to simply accept the truth and blow it up — the sunk cost that is their 2026 first-rounder be damned. But recent reports have indicated that they are not yet looking to trade their core players, such as Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, and Ivica Zubac, suggesting that they're going to try and rescue what's left of their 2025-26 campaign.

To that end, ClutchPoints Clippers insider Tomer Azarly suggested, on the Clutch Scoops show, that LA may end up benefitting from pursuing Boston Celtics guard Anfernee Simons, who's struggled thus far in a bench role in Beantown.

“The Clippers have, with the loss of Chris Paul, the loss of Bradley Beal, they have had struggled with the point guard position behind James Harden,” Azarly said. “They have not any shot-creators behind James and Kawhi. Anfernee Simons, on an expiring deal, could he be a guy that makes sense for them?”

(Fast forward to the 33:50 mark.)

What would a potential Anfernee Simons trade look like for the Clippers?

If the Clippers truly intend to try and claw their way back to the playoff picture, trading Zubac to the Celtics for a package headlined by Simons may not be too smart. But Boston has reportedly shown interest in trading for Zubac, so perhaps there's a framework of a trade to be had there.

But perhaps a package built around Bogdan Bogdanovic and Brook Lopez would be enough for the Celtics, especially considering how much Simons has struggled this year.