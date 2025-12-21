Ole Miss football turned the page to the Pete Golding era following Lane Kiffin's abrupt exit to LSU. Now Rebels fans are turning up the idea that their team looks national championship ready after dismantling Tulane.

With soon-to-be Florida head coach Jon Sumrall on the other side, Ole Miss walloped the Green Wave 41-10 Saturday. They even overcame a brief Trinidad Chambliss scare to spark title thoughts.

The SEC Network reacted with a “what a start to the Golding era” post on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

OLE MISS DOMINATES IN ITS CFP DEBUT❗ WHAT A START TO THE GOLDING ERA 😤 @OleMissFB pic.twitter.com/JKsC7yOhtI — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) December 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Ole Miss account called it a “victory sweet like sugar,” referencing the Rebels' upcoming appearance in the Sugar Bowl. Golding even received a standing ovation as he walked off the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium field.

Ole Miss fans give head coach Pete Golding a massive ovation as he heads off the field. A hug with AD Keith Carter, followed by a visor throw. Golding era underway pic.twitter.com/IbZxY2lgva — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) December 21, 2025

Meanwhile, Ole Miss fans have complete trust that Golding, not Kiffin, is the right guy to lead a national championship run in Oxford.

Notable reactions after Ole Miss rout of Tulane

Article Continues Below

Golding already holds this mark over Kiffin: Most playoff wins compared to the former Rebels head coach.

Pete Golding already has a better CFP record than Lane Kiffin 😮#CFBPlayoff | #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/gJBZxKsPaT — FanDuel (@FanDuel) December 21, 2025

But he sent this profound postgame message to his players captured by Brad Logan of On3/Rivals: “You're playing to play again. Don't let the season end.”

Meanwhile, one fan trolled the previous head coach with a “Kiffin who?” post. Others commented on the atmosphere inside the “Vaught.”

Now Ole Miss gets a familiar face during New Year's weekend: Georgia.

The same Bulldogs that handed Ole Miss its only loss of the season — a 43-35 one back on Oct. 18. Both now have a trip to the semifinals on the line.