LeBron James is proving to everyone that Father Time can be delayed. James is playing at an All-Star level at the age of 40. He has been very durable, which has allowed him to play more minutes than anyone in NBA history, and he's about to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the second-most games played in NBA history.

However, like any other professional athlete, injuries can happen. Some have had a bigger impact than others. Here are the 10 biggest injuries that affected LeBron James' career, ranked.

Check out the gallery.

1. LeBron James suffers severe leg cramps (2013-14)

While cramps aren't so serious, they can become crucial whenever you're playing at the NBA Finals. In Game 1 of the 2014 NBA Finals, James suffered severe leg cramps, as the air conditioning in the AT&T center malfunctioned. The King was sidelined with less than four minutes to go in the game.

His absence propelled the San Antonio Spurs to a 31-9 run to take the first game. Eventually, the Spurs exacted vengeance over the Miami Heat, taking care of business in five games to deny the Heat a three-peat and James' third NBA title.

2. LeBron James sustains elbow sprain and bone bruise (2009-10)

Fresh from winning his second straight NBA MVP, James wasn't 100% heading into the 2010 NBA Playoffs. His painful elbow was diagnosed by doctors as an elbow sprain and bone bruise. Nonetheless, he played through the pain to give the Cleveland Cavaliers a solid chance. However, the Boston Celtics proved to be too much in the end. James struggled with his injury, including a disappointing Game 5 performance that saw him score 15 points on 3-of-14 shooting from the field.

3. LeBron James tears left groin (2018-19)

During 2018 free agency, James made headlines when he decided to take his talents to the Los Angeles Lakers, putting an end to his second stint with the Cavaliers. His acquisition brought back some life in Los Angeles as the Lakers were trying to rebuild from Kobe Bryant's retirement. Unfortunately, James joined a dysfunctional Lakers squad, forcing him to carry the load.

Eventually, he suffered a left groin tear that forced him to miss 17 consecutive games which was a career-high at the time. Without him, the Purple and Gold spiraled out of playoff contention, forcing him to miss the playoffs for the first time since 2005. In the process, it also snapped James' streak of consecutive NBA Finals appearances at eight.

4. LeBron James' lingering disc issues (2014-15)

After failing to complete a three-peat with the Heat, James made another shocking NBA decision on free agency by taking his talents back to the Cleveland Cavaliers. While his return was welcomed, it wasn't exactly a smooth homecoming for him. James dealt with lingering disc issues in his back as he resorted to anti-inflammatory injections. The injury shelved James for two weeks. Fortunately, working with trainer and former US Navy Seal Donnie Raimon was sufficient in healing James' ailing back.

5. LeBron James' severe bone contusion (2017-18)

Although not exactly career threatening, a severe bone contusion happened to James' hand at the worst time possible during the 2018 NBA Finals. In Game 1, James looked like he was going to singlehandedly carry his Cavaliers over a stacked Golden State Warriors to a major upset. This was until J.R. Smith committed a major blunder that paved the way for overtime.

Due to frustration, James slammed a whiteboard causing the hand injury, limiting him to only a single point in the extra period. The Warriors took Game 1 and spoiled James' 51-point night. The King played through injury but couldn't save the Cavaliers from a sweep at the hands of Golden State.

6. LeBron James' right ankle sprain (2020-21)

James and the Lakers were coming off a short offseason break, especially after winning the NBA title inside the bubble. Without a break, the Purple and Gold were eventually ravaged by injuries and the COVID-19 virus. In fact, even James conceded to a painful ankle injury against the Atlanta Hawks.

What made this injury concerning was the Lakers superstar's reaction to the pain after a collision with Solomon Hill. The King managed to stay in the game a bit more, reaching his 10-point tally to keep his streak of scoring double digits alive. Unfortunately, the Lakers still absorbed a 99-94 loss.

7. Lebron James' strained left groin (2024-25)

In the ongoing 2024-25 season, James suffered another groin injury. The Purple and Gold were on a hot eight-game winning streak, especially after the celebrated acquisition of Luka Doncic, before the Boston Celtics spoiled the party. As a double whammy, James exited the game with a left groin strain.

Given that The King has injured the same groin in the past, it made sense for the Lakers to take their time in bringing him back. LeBron missed seven games in March with the Lakers going 3-4 in his absence.

8. LeBron James' broken nose (2013-14)

Unlike other injuries in this list, this one didn't exactly hamper James' career. Instead, it provided a platform for James to go off. In February 2014, James pulled off a contact dunk against Serge Ibaka. While drawing the foul, The King suffered a broken nose. This forced James to wear a mask. Giving birth to Masked LeBron, James joined a list of iconic players to flaunt a mask and dropped a career-high 61 points on the Charlotte Bobcats.

9. LeBron James' ankle and foot discomfort (2024-25)

Although ankle and foot discomfort weren't major injuries, they were significant earlier this year for The King. Because of discomfort, James was forced to sit out of the 2025 NBA All-Star Game. Although selected for a record-breaking 21st time in his career, this snapped the consecutive number of appearances and games played as an All-Star starter.

10. LeBron James' sprained right ankle (2003-04)

Ankle issues have been a thorn in James' side. Well, actually, his leg. In fact, as early as the rookie season, he already had to deal with a serious one. In the middle of the 2003-04 season, he sprained his ankle in a game against the Utah Jazz. What made this injury significant was, it's the very one that prevented NBA fans from witnessing The King compete in a Slam Dunk Contest.