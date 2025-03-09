After watching the Los Angeles Lakers duke it out with the Boston Celtics in one of the most highly anticipated games of the month of March, disaster struck when LeBron James exited the game with 6:44 left to play in regulation and never returned.

While fans initially weren't sure of the status of “King James,” Dave McMenamin of ESPN broke the news that the 21-time All-Star would not return to the game, as he'd officially been ruled out with a groin injury.

“LeBron James has a left groin strain and not return to the game tonight, the Lakers say,” McMenamin wrote.

Now, as crazy as it may sound, this wasn't the first time in the game the Lakers found one of their stars potentially injured, as Luka Doncic was kneed in the face by Al Horford in a move that left the thousands of fans in attendance plus millions more watching from home in utter shock.

Fortunately, Doncic was able to power through the pain and finished off the game with 34 points on 11-22 shooting from the field in a 37-minute run. James, too, was having a good game, putting up 22 points, 14 rebounds, and nine assists in 35 minutes of action, but when push came to shove, the Lakers had to go it without their top player, with the quintet of Doncic, Jarred Vanderbilt, Dorian Finney-Smith, Dalton Knecht, and Austin Reaves playing the final part of the game before things got out of hand during the final moments of the game.

With Sunday off before having to fly to Brooklyn for a showdown against the Brooklyn Nets, it will be incredibly interesting to see if James is able to make it to the court at Barclays this Monday or if he will be held out of action for precautionary reasons against a middle-of-the-pack foe.