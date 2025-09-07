While the Los Angeles Lakers await training camp for the upcoming 2025-26 season, superstar Luka Doncic has been participating in the EuroBasket tournament for his native Slovenia. Doncic's slimmed-down frame and improved conditioning have been evident so far in the tournament, as he has put together several impressive performances for his home country.

On Sunday, however, basketball fans everywhere got a scare when the superstar ran back to the locker room with an apparent hip injury after the end of the first quarter.

Luka Doncic briefly went back to Slovenia's locker room with what appears to be a hip issue. He is back on the bench to start the 2nd quarter. (via @EuroBasket)pic.twitter.com/73K4tJivyb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

The good news is that Doncic was back on the bench to begin the second quarter, per EuroBasket on X, formerly Twitter.

Adding insult to injury was the fact that Doncic had absolutely eviscerated Italy during the first quarter of the game to the tune of 22 points in the opening frame.

Still, thankfully, the injury doesn't appear to be anything too serious considering how quickly he was back out of the locker room and joining his teammates on the bench.

Article Continues Below

The Lakers are hoping that this scoring wizardry carries over to their upcoming season, which is slated to begin in just over six weeks. The Lakers re-signed Doncic to a three-year deal this offseason shortly after new photos showcasing his weight loss were revealed in Men's Health Magazine.

The Lakers have made it abundantly clear that their number one priority at the current juncture is building around Doncic as opposed to LeBron James, which some feared may create a rift between the two at one point earlier this offseason.

However, those concerns appear to have been smoothed over, and James will likely enjoy having a player like Doncic to run the offense for large stretches at a time.

In any case, the Lakers' 2025-26 season is slated to tip off on October 21 at home against the divisional rival Golden State Warriors.